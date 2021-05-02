Janney Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $14,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 267,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,358,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 89,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 50,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,455 shares of company stock valued at $546,810. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.05.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $186.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.98 and its 200-day moving average is $152.60. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.27 and a 1 year high of $189.43. The stock has a market cap of $79.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

