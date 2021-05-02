Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 2,804 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,804 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 40,004,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,814,000 after buying an additional 631,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,787,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,896,000 after buying an additional 558,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,084,000 after buying an additional 314,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,188,000 after buying an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,766,000 after buying an additional 1,593,595 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a $1.9061 dividend. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

