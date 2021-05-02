Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 10,763 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,763 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $109,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $66.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.01. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $67.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

