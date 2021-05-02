Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,206 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $96,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLUE. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE opened at $104.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.68 and a 200 day moving average of $91.68. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.