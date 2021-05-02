Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Update

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Japan Prime Realty Investment stock remained flat at $$3,235.80 during trading on Friday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 1-year low of $3,235.80 and a 1-year high of $3,235.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,235.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3,089.96.

About Japan Prime Realty Investment

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001 under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002 with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

