Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Short Interest Update

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 46.7% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Japan Prime Realty Investment stock remained flat at $$3,235.80 during trading on Friday. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 1-year low of $3,235.80 and a 1-year high of $3,235.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,235.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3,089.96.
About Japan Prime Realty Investment
