Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Etsy in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Sunday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $178.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

ETSY stock opened at $198.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $251.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.79.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $617.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.86 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Etsy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 158.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 159,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 95,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $1,219,612.24. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,146.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 24,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.40, for a total value of $4,879,052.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,711 shares of company stock worth $12,587,571 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.