Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fiserv, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.27.

FISV stock opened at $120.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.53. The firm has a market cap of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Azora Capital LP grew its holdings in Fiserv by 147.1% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 622,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,170,000 after purchasing an additional 370,704 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total value of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

