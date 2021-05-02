Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nitto Denko Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nitto Denko in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NDEKY stock opened at $41.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.28. Nitto Denko has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $49.21.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

