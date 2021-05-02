Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nitto Denko Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nitto Denko in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.
Nitto Denko Company Profile
Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.
