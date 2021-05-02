Jefferies Financial Group Raises TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target to $160.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.40.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $134.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.21. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $66.61 and a twelve month high of $138.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of -186.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

