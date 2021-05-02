Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €36.00 Price Target for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.30 ($45.06) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €40.01 ($47.07).

ETR:DWS opened at €36.40 ($42.82) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52-week high of €38.84 ($45.69). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €34.86.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

