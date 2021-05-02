Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Upgraded to Hold by HSBC

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group downgraded Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $36.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

