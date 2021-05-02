Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. Plans Dividend of $1.50 (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.5013 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of JRONY opened at $36.66 on Friday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 12-month low of $29.25 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.71.

JRONY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HSBC raised Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

