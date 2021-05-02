Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.80. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.580-2.650 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.83.

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $62.34. 8,711,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,483,676. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.34, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $26.23 and a 12 month high of $64.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.73.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

