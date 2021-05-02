Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.80. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.580-2.650 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.34. 8,711,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,483,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.73. Johnson Controls International has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Johnson Controls International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.83.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

