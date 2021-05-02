Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 32.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

JNJ stock opened at $162.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $428.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

