Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Shares Gap Up to $178.66

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $178.66, but opened at $185.43. Jones Lang LaSalle shares last traded at $186.16, with a volume of 160 shares.
A number of research firms recently commented on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.
The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.81.
In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.
About Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
