Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Shares Gap Up to $178.66

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $178.66, but opened at $185.43. Jones Lang LaSalle shares last traded at $186.16, with a volume of 160 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.81.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $1.36. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.35 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

