Jorge A. Ganoza Durant Buys 33,000 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) Stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.00 per share, with a total value of C$263,960.53. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,533,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,269,357.46.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$7.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 49.33. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$12.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.69, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$134.90 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Laurentian reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. CIBC reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.06.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

