Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Short Interest Update

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the March 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Josemaria Resources stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. Josemaria Resources has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.57.

About Josemaria Resources

Josemaria Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in Josemaria project located in the San Juan province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as NGEx Resources Inc and changed its name to Josemaria Resources Inc in July 2019.

