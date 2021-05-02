JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €62.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €84.91 ($99.90).

ETR:HFG opened at €69.00 ($81.18) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.51. HelloFresh has a fifty-two week low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a fifty-two week high of €77.90 ($91.65). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €66.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is €60.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion and a PE ratio of 32.95.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

