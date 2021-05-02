JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.16% of United Fire Group worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in United Fire Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in United Fire Group by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in United Fire Group by 580.2% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,439.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $30.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $760.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. United Fire Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is -55.56%.

About United Fire Group

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

