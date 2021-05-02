JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,405 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.66% of Abeona Therapeutics worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 633.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,652 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $338,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,090,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 193,963 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 87,977 shares in the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sco Capital Partners Llc sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Edward Carr sold 20,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $37,823.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 226,291 shares in the company, valued at $418,638.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 742,199 shares of company stock worth $1,838,485. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

ABEO stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

