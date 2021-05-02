JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.08 Million Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) by 139.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 31,045 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.11% of Forestar Group worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 263.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Forestar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FOR stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day moving average is $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.15. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.86 and a 1-year high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FOR shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Forestar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Forestar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Forestar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Forestar Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

