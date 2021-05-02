JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target to $80.00

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the social networking company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.79.

Twitter stock opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of -40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.63. Twitter has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 17.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $958,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,813,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Twitter by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 487,414 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,694,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

