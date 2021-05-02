JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,689 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of IMAX by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in IMAX by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IMAX by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of IMAX by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

IMAX stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.65 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.77. IMAX Co. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. Equities analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Bassani sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $36,293.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,281.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,559 shares of company stock worth $195,464. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IMAX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.04.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

