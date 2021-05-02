JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of DLVHF opened at $160.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.79. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

