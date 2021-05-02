JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of DLVHF opened at $160.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.79. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

