JulSwap 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.67 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One JulSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JulSwap has traded up 60% against the US dollar. JulSwap has a market cap of $58.40 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get JulSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00064200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.32 or 0.00281339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $644.77 or 0.01138612 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.50 or 0.00737272 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026133 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,648.62 or 1.00036352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 378,761,629 coins. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.