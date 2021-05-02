Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives $144.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $122.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In other news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $118,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,406,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,974,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,012,500 shares of company stock valued at $119,413,500. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $110,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,436,000 after acquiring an additional 185,872 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $21,879,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,216,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $20,815,000. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

KRTX stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.01. The company had a trading volume of 116,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,486. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.92. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $69.58 and a 52 week high of $146.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.23 and a beta of 2.07.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89). Equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

