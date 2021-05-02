KBC Group NV Acquires 21,659 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,659 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $19,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862,841 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,431 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 517.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,200,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,900 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $31,284,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $41.29 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $41.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of -103.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.