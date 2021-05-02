KBC Group NV Acquires 77,858 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,858 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $16,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $94.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $34.83 and a 52 week high of $97.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.91.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $745.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HZNP. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total value of $100,921.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,504 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total transaction of $5,836,932.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,969 shares of company stock worth $18,568,833. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

