KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 123.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 322,999 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,592 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $23,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in EOG Resources by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,194,838 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in EOG Resources by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,305,574 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $264,589,000 after acquiring an additional 800,986 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in EOG Resources by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $231,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after buying an additional 1,579,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034,844 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $201,217,000 after buying an additional 210,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.69.

NYSE EOG opened at $73.64 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $77.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.14 and a 200-day moving average of $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 2.09.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

