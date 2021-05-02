KBC Group NV Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $19,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,492.03 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $856.50 and a 52 week high of $1,579.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,474.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,401.56. The firm has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a PE ratio of 178.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,559.84, for a total transaction of $2,749,997.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,939,996.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,130 shares of company stock worth $32,354,586. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,760.00 to $1,875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

