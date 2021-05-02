KeeperDAO (ROOK) Trading Up 30.1% This Week

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 1st. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $14.40 million and $4.73 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 30.1% higher against the dollar. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $395.19 or 0.00684825 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00071430 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00019774 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $501.64 or 0.00869295 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00065890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00096023 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00047699 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeeperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

