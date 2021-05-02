Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Update

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 32.8% from the March 31st total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

KIQ stock remained flat at $$0.81 during midday trading on Friday. 2,188,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,789. Kelso Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.48.

Kelso Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kelso Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) by 173.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,432 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of Kelso Technologies worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. It offers pressure relief valves and manway securement systems to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

