Kempner Capital Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 60.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 37,000 shares during the quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $395,322,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,651,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 313.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,283,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,506,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,126 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $65.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $69.94.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 148,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total value of $9,784,207.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,874,712.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

