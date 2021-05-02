Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.582-1.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.08 billion-$12.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.08 billion.Keurig Dr Pepper also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.58-1.61 EPS.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.67.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

