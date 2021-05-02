Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $529,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

SNX opened at $121.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $126.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SYNNEX by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SYNNEX by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

