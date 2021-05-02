Kevin M. Murai Sells 4,275 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $529,074.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,517.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
SNX opened at $121.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $34.14 and a 52 week high of $126.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.
SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SYNNEX by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SYNNEX by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,851,000 after buying an additional 13,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in SYNNEX by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNX. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.11.
About SYNNEX
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.
