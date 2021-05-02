KeyCorp Boosts International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $50.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.
IP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.
NYSE IP opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.10.
In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About International Paper
International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.