KeyCorp Boosts International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $50.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 13.79% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for International Paper’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

IP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group began coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Paper from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE IP opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.