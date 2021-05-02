KeyCorp Increases Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target to $55.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of SIX stock opened at $46.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $51.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.10.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 34.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $457,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,437,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

