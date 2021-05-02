KeyCorp Weighs in on Owens Corning’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Owens Corning in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.86.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.24.

Shares of OC stock opened at $96.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $98.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.91%.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $982,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,205. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,447,217.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

