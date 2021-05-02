Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stake Lowered by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.09.

In other news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $144.35 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $155.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.30 and a 200-day moving average of $132.62. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

