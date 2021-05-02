Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Shares Gap Up to $14.08

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.08, but opened at $14.46. Kimball International shares last traded at $14.46, with a volume of 4 shares traded.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Get Kimball International alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $537.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball International in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kimball International by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball International by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.