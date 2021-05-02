King DAG (KDAG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $40,517.00

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Over the last week, King DAG has traded up 42.8% against the US dollar. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $36.59 million and approximately $40,517.00 worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One King DAG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get King DAG alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00069568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00074460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.28 or 0.00854061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.91 or 0.00096441 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00048085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.18 or 0.08667706 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. The official message board for King DAG is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation . King DAG’s official website is kdag.io . King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

King DAG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire King DAG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase King DAG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for King DAG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for King DAG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.