Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ KC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.92. 773,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,015. Kingsoft Cloud has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $74.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day moving average of $48.08.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $319,940,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,306 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,643,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,521 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth $31,677,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 636,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,739,000 after acquiring an additional 506,940 shares in the last quarter. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

