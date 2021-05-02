Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Announces Earnings Results

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%.

Shares of KNSL traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KNSL shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.33.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

