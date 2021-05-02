Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Announces Earnings Results

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%.
Shares of KNSL traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,472. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $252.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 0.82.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 18.26%.
Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.
