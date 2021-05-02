KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Short Interest Update

KLDiscovery Inc. (OTCMKTS:KLDI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 44.1% from the March 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KLDiscovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

KLDI remained flat at $$8.05 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,322. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -0.04. KLDiscovery has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.20 million. KLDiscovery had a negative return on equity of 35.43% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. Equities research analysts predict that KLDiscovery will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, an end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; and Relativity, a document review tool.

