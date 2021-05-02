Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) Short Interest Down 28.2% in April

Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of KONAQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 71,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,522. Kona Grill has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S.

