KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Danske upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oddo Bhf lowered KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $39.23 on Friday. KONE Oyj has a twelve month low of $29.13 and a twelve month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.