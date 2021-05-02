Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,900 shares, an increase of 92.0% from the March 31st total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADRNY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 2.67%. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.