Kryll Market Capitalization Achieves $12.97 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, Kryll has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One Kryll coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kryll has a total market cap of $12.97 million and approximately $139,996.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00069581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019270 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00069366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.33 or 0.00850707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00096100 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047703 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,935.82 or 0.08634008 BTC.

Kryll Coin Profile

Kryll is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 coins and its circulating supply is 31,638,781 coins. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io . Kryll’s official website is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Kryll platform allows users to create automated trading strategies for cryptocurrencies in exchange for KRL tokens for each automated function. Kryll (KRL) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used to pay fees in the platform. “

Buying and Selling Kryll

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kryll using one of the exchanges listed above.

