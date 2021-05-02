Kush Finance Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (KSEED)

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Kush Finance has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Kush Finance has a market capitalization of $323,551.42 and $2,355.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kush Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00064123 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.95 or 0.00279747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $644.65 or 0.01134531 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.00 or 0.00744439 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,776.65 or 0.99922398 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 279,171 coins. Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance . Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

